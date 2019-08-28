|
GRIFFIN, Carol Rewey 94, of Springfield passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Oakwood Village. She was born August 8, 1925 in Springfield, the daughter of Robert and Margaret Rewey. Carol graduated from Springfield High School in 1943. She spent her first year of college at MacMurray College for Women in Jacksonville, IL. Her last three years were spent at The Ohio State University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She graduated with a degree in Business Administration at a time when few women chose business as their path. Carol did post-graduate work at Wittenberg University. In 1947 she married the love of her life, George Griffin, whom she dedicated her life to until his death in 2011. She was a business administration teacher at North High School for many years beginning in 1969. She loved teaching and was always so proud of the accomplishments of many of her students who pursued careers in accounting. She was a member and past president of the Junior Service League, a member of The Young Womans Mission, past member of Springfield Country Club and a lifelong and active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Survivors include her four children and their spouses, Barbara (Randall) Fritsche, Ft. Thomas, KY, Joan Kluckman, Lynn (Mike) Magill, both of Springfield and Gigi (Jeff) Nichols, Birmingham, MI; seven grandchildren whom she called the light of her life, Jeff (Erica) Fritsche, Anne (Alex Farnand) Fritsche, Jason Tittle, Griffin (Jane) House, Gretchen (Kyle) Conroy, Lauren Nichols (fianc? Jim Cullen) and Maddie (Rob) McGowan; eight great grandchildren, Benjamin, Kathryn and Meg Fritsche, Palmer Farnand, Emma and Clara House and Colette and George Conroy; sister-in-law, Suzanne Rewey and a brother-in-law, Stuart Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband, George in 2011, her parents, her sister, Barbara Jackson, her brother, Robert L. Rewey and a son-in-law, Joel Kluckman. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday in Covenant Presbyterian Church. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm in the church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or The Young Womans Mission. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 28, 2019