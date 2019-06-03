Home

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
GULLETT, Carol "Sue" 72, of Dayton, went to be with Jesus on Friday, May 31, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12:30 1:30 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Miamisburg First Baptist Church, 323 N. Eleventh St., Miamisburg, OH 45342. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 3, 2019
