GULLETT, Carol "Sue" 72, of Dayton, went to be with Jesus on Friday, May 31, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12:30 1:30 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Miamisburg First Baptist Church, 323 N. Eleventh St., Miamisburg, OH 45342. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 3, 2019