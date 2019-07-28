|
|
HARMAN, Carol Marie Age 67, of Beavercreek, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at . She was born in Cincinnati, OH on December 8, 1951, the daughter of Chester and Annette (Fehring) Jacobs, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Edwin Jacobs and a sister, Lois Broerman. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Vincent Harman; her daughter, Jennifer (Brandon) Avery; her son, Matthew (Laura Swensen) Harman; her sister Mary Lou Hughes; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Warren and Mary Harman; two grandsons, Jackson and Dylan Avery. She is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Carol was a member of St. Helen Parish and in later years had worked as a licensed social worker at Catholic Social Services in Dayton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road with Father Anthony Geraci as the celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Carol be made to: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741, , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420 or The Diabetes Association of the Dayton Area, 2555 S. Dixie Drive #112, Dayton, OH 45409. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019