HARRY, Carol E. Age 81 of Dayton, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Mildred Wagner, husband Jack P. Harry, and her twin sister Suzanne Saal. Survived by daughter Lisa Harry of Englewood, son Jason (Amanda) Harry of Dayton, step son Scott Harry of West Carrollton, 3 grandchildren Josiah, Addison and Jaxstin and nieces, nephews, family and friends. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital as an RN and retired from Englewood Family Practice. Memorial Services 4 p.m. Saturday at Baker- Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Andrew Brewster. The family will receive friends 3 p.m. Saturday until time of services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Diversicare at Sienna Woods in Carol's memory. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Sienna Woods for their love and care. Online condolences for the family may be sent to wwwbakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019