Carol HAUSER Obituary
HAUSER, Carol D. 63, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born December 3, 1955 to Opal (Roberts) and Walter "Dick" Hauser, the 6th of seven children. Carol was an accountant, a position that took her to California, Texas, Michigan, and back to Ohio, where she currently worked for Taylor Communications in Dayton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Opal and Dick. Carol is survived by her six siblings, sister Linda Petrey, sister Kathy Conner (Steve), brother Ted Hauser (Donna), brother Roy Hauser (Linda), brother Chris Hauser (Sandy), and brother Jim Hauser (Sharon); nieces and nephews, Jeff, Becky, Steven, Brian (Donna), Tonya (John), Brad (Missy), Tammy (Chad), Josh (Nicky), Amanda (Jarrod), Jessica (Wes), Chrystal, Tia (Josh), Jenny (Rob), and Samantha; several grand nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends, including her cats, Molly and Matt. You are welcome to help the family celebrate Carol's life on Friday March 8th from 5-8 pm at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook. Life Celebration Services will be on Saturday, March 9th at 2:00 pm at Conner & Koch with Pastor Brian Buriff officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Cemetery, Waynesville. In memory of Carol, donations may be made to , 2555 S. Dixie Dr., Suite 112, Dayton, Ohio 45409 (https://www.diabetesdayton.org/). You can send condolences to the family or share a memory about Carol online at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
