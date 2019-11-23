Home

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
1949 - 2019
Carol JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Carol J. Age 70 of Fairfield Township passed away Wednesday November 20, 2019. She was born June 14, 1949 in London, Kentucky the daughter of the late William and Nellie (nee Deaton) McCracken. She was the owner of the Bethany Carry-Out for over 28 years, retiring in 2007. Carol is survived by her husband Ronald Johnson; two sisters Coralie (Harold) Maggard and Connie (Mike) Winchester; numerous nieces and nephews, and two sisters-in-law Louise McCracken and Sharon McCracken. Carol was also preceded in death by three brothers Ronald, Harold, and Arnold McCracken, and her sister- in- law Lucy McCracken. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday November 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 23, 2019
