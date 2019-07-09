KERSTEINER, Carol June Haywood Age 85, Hamilton, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Westover Retirement Community. She was born on June 14, 1934 in the family home on 4th Street in Lewistown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Albert and Erma (Cavanaugh) Haywood. Carol married Don Kersteiner on May 2, 1958 in Hamilton and he preceded her in death on February 2, 2017. She was member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church and had been employed as a librarian at Adams and Grant Elementary Schools, and a clerk for Elder Beerman and Porcellana Gift Shop. She was an avid bridge player,54 a volunteer for The Bargain Bungalow and a former member of Amicitia Club. She was a devoted mother, sister and grandmother and is survived by her children, Beth Robson and Steven Kersteiner; her brother, Richard Haywood; twosisters, Jane Shank and Bonnie Evanitsky; two grandchildren, Emily (Andrew) Sullivan and Hannah Kerstieiner and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers and two sisters. Visitation and funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 98 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Rev. Mark Finfrock officiating. Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to The , 644 Linn Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 or Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, Ohio 45040. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on July 9, 2019