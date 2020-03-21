|
KANE, Carol McKenna 81, of Oxford, died March 14, 2020. Born in Detroit, Michigan on May 18, 1938. Carol attended the Academy of the Sacred Heart and Manhattanville College and earned a masters degree in European history from Georgetown University. She moved to Oxford with her husband, Robert in 1962. Carol was a devoted mother and an enthusiastic art lover, traveler, cook, reader, and community service volunteer. She became a docent at the Miami University Art Museum in 1983 and served in that role for more than 30 years. Carol was also active for three decades in the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.), which helps women achieve their educational goals through scholarships, grants and awards. She and Robert traveled widely, and Carol loved meeting new people and learning about the culture, art, and cuisine of the places she visited. She is survived by two sons, John and Ned, daughter-in-law Laurie Chen, and granddaughter Siena Ocean Chen-Kane. A memorial service will be held in Oxford at some point in the future. Donations may be made in Carol's name to the Oxford Community Arts Center (www.oxarts.org). Online condolences may be made to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 21, 2020