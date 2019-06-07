KENNEDY (Igli), Carol Jean Age 70 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was a licensed Realtor for over 40 years and managed many area properties. Carol enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling and playing golf. She is survived by her sons: Todd (Tobi) Viles of TX, Tim (Megan) Viles of Morrow, brothers: Kevin (Nancy) Igli of AR, Joe (Josie) Elking of Vandalia, step-sisters: Sheryle (Doug) Kuhn of Celina, Connie (Mike) Fuller of Celina, 9 grandchildren: Trey, Todd, Kolten, Meagan, Kali, Braden, Ben, Ethan, Nico, 4 great grandchildren, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Steve Igli and Clara (Stine) Elking, stepfather: Donald Elking and former companion: Arnold "Arnie" Johnson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church (435 E. National Rd., Vandalia). Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation or the American Cancer Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary