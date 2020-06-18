Carol KINSWORTHY

KINSWORTHY, Carol Jane With profound sadness we announce the passing of our mother Carol, age 87, on June 14, 2020, due to pulmonary fibrosis and heart disease. She was born January 29, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Lou and Louise Roettger. She married the love of her life, Donald Dean Kinsworthy, August 31, 1951, who preceded her in death in 2011. Carol is survived by her 3 children, Donna (Doug) Feldmaier, Dean Kinsworthy, Dee Ann (Jerry) Salyers; brother, Lou Roettger (Nancy); 6 grandchildren, Kristy (Greg) Meyers, David (Laura) Feldmaier, Chad (Corey) Kinsworthy, Scott Feldmaier and Carly Kinsworthy, and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 step-grandchildren, Gretchen (Craig) Prine, Jay (Sherry) Salyers, Kate Salyers (Brandon Prentiss), and 4 step-great-grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews; all of whom she loved deeply. Carol was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Gma. She had an infectious personality, always made people laugh and she made friends everywhere she went. Carol was a staunch Democrat and would happily discuss her political point of view with everyone she met. She loved lively discussions with Republicans. For many years Carol worked for Colonel White High School in the guidance office. She loved her monthly lunches with other retired staff "The Lunch Bunch." She loved to ask any young person she met if they graduated from Colonel White and while at Miami Valley Hospital found several former students, which made her very happy. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel. Due to current state restrictions as the result of the COVID-19 virus, a private funeral service will be held. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date that all friends and family may attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, or to the Democratic National Committee. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.