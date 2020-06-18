Carol KINSWORTHY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINSWORTHY, Carol Jane With profound sadness we announce the passing of our mother Carol, age 87, on June 14, 2020, due to pulmonary fibrosis and heart disease. She was born January 29, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Lou and Louise Roettger. She married the love of her life, Donald Dean Kinsworthy, August 31, 1951, who preceded her in death in 2011. Carol is survived by her 3 children, Donna (Doug) Feldmaier, Dean Kinsworthy, Dee Ann (Jerry) Salyers; brother, Lou Roettger (Nancy); 6 grandchildren, Kristy (Greg) Meyers, David (Laura) Feldmaier, Chad (Corey) Kinsworthy, Scott Feldmaier and Carly Kinsworthy, and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 step-grandchildren, Gretchen (Craig) Prine, Jay (Sherry) Salyers, Kate Salyers (Brandon Prentiss), and 4 step-great-grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews; all of whom she loved deeply. Carol was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Gma. She had an infectious personality, always made people laugh and she made friends everywhere she went. Carol was a staunch Democrat and would happily discuss her political point of view with everyone she met. She loved lively discussions with Republicans. For many years Carol worked for Colonel White High School in the guidance office. She loved her monthly lunches with other retired staff "The Lunch Bunch." She loved to ask any young person she met if they graduated from Colonel White and while at Miami Valley Hospital found several former students, which made her very happy. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel. Due to current state restrictions as the result of the COVID-19 virus, a private funeral service will be held. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date that all friends and family may attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, or to the Democratic National Committee. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved