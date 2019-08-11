|
|
KOEHLER, Carol Finch 59, passed away peacefully at home, Friday August 9, 2019. Carol attended Corpus Christi grade school, Chaminade-Julienne High School, and graduated from Wright State University School of Nursing with her BSN. Carol worked in various hospitals in the Dayton area and businesses as a registered nurse and occupational nurse for over 30 years. Carol was employed at Kettering Health Network for 15 years as a registered nurse. Carol was known for her bright smile, sense of humor and laughter. She always put everyone before herself. Carol is survived by her loving husband Rick of 37 years, her oldest son Matt (Becky), her daughter Laura (Nick), youngest son Chris (fianc? Amanda); grandchildren Jenna and Tommy Koehler, Max and Tillie Wright; siblings Janice, Jim, and Tom (Linda); nieces and nephews: Patrick, Ashley, Austin, Robert, Natalie, Kaitlyn, Kristen, Oliver, Ava, and Jacob; mother in law Judy Koehler; sibling in-laws Kathy, Bob, John, and Carolyn; her closest "sow" friends Brenda Wabler, Bridget Winchester, and Susie Myers; her loyal dachshund Mitzi, and many other loving family and friends. Proceeded in death by her parents Dr. Robert W and Ruth Finch; Dr. Lawrence Koehler and Nancy Byrd; brothers Bob and Paul Finch; brother in law Mark Willhelm and nephew, Ryan Finch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30AM Friday August 16, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church 5401 N Main St. Dayton OH 45415. The family will receive visitors 4-8PM Thursday August 15, 2019 at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019