|
|
LEMPONEN (Fowler), Carol Ann Age 70 of Liberty Township, formerly of Ross, OH passed away on March 3, 2019 at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. She was born on March 13, 1948 in Geneva, OH the daughter of Tyrus and Roberta Jean (Manchester) Fowler. She is survived by and will be deeply missed by two daughters, Joan Lawrence and Jill Horn (Doug); four grandchildren, Erika, Avery, Trevor and Braden; and other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Geneva, OH at a later date. Memorial donations can be sent to the ASPCA, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 13, 2019