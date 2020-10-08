1/1
Carol MAAS
1942 - 2020
MAAS, Carol A. Carol A. Maas, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away too soon on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1942, daughter of the late Rosena and George Retterbush of Piqua, OH. Upon graduating high school, Carol became a Registered Nurse and served the Huber Heights community at a private physician's office for many years. Carol will be remembered for her legacy of 41 years of involvement in youth soccer for Ohio. Carol's dream of creating a sports complex in her community become a reality in 2012 with the completion of the 50-acre Warrior Soccer Complex. In addition to soccer, Carol had a passion for traveling. During her first trip overseas to Spain in 1984, Carol was bitten by the travel bug and went on to visit sixty-three countries on all seven continents. Carol is survived by her husband Hank Maas and her children Julie Hopkins (Allen), Ann Gingell (Rob), Rob Witman (Tonya), Tom Witman and her step-sons Brian Maas (Amanda) and David Maas (Kelly). She is also survived by her grandchildren; Jeff and Emily Hopkins, Alyssa Hopkins, Madeline Gingell, Olivia Witman, Matthew Witman, Dillon Witman, Hannah Witman, Connor Maas, Alex Maas, Kaitlyn Maas & Trent Maas. A socially distanced, outdoor Celebration of Life will be held at the Warrior Soccer Complex at 4110 Fishburg Rd in Dayton on 10/15 at 5:00pm. Masks are requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made at RememberCarol.com or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Warrior Soccer Complex
