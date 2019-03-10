METZ (Adams), Carol Dawn 71, of Xenia passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018 in her home. She was born June 15, 1947 in Springfield the daughter of Charles E. and Dorothy I. (Wendt) Adams. Carolyn earned an Associate Degree from Juliet Gibson Business College in Columbus, OH. She moved to Miami Fl and was a Senior Flight Attendant for Eastern Airlines for twenty-four years. She returned to Springfield and earned another Associate Degree from Clark State, and became a Caseworker for Greene County Job and Family Services. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Springfield and Tamiami Baptist Church in Miami. She is survived by two daughters Kimberlyn Metz of Fort Myers, Fl and Krista Metz of Fort Lauderdale, FL; three step children whom she reared Robert Metz of Hallendale, FL, Michael Metz of Savannah, GA, and Rebecca (Hector) Metz Pico of Cooper City, FL; two brothers Chris (Loretta) Adams of London, OH and Chuck (Jane) Adams of New Carlisle. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:30 PM. in St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor John Pollock officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary