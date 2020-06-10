Carol MONTGOMERY
1940 - 2020
MONTGOMERY, Carol S. Age 80, of Springfield, passed away at home on June 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Springfield on February 10, 1940 to the late William E. and Ethel M. (Rust) McClintock. Survivors include her three sons, Scott, Jeff and Doug Montgomery, all of Springfield; two grandchildren, Chad and Zack Montgomery; two great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Montgomery and Vincent Montgomery, and a brother, Jerry McClintock. Carol was preceded in death by her Husband, Clarence on April 11, 2020, several brothers and sisters and special niece, Debbie McClintock. The family would like to extend a thank you to Kindred Hospice for the loving care they provided Carol. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 11 am to Noon in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Following this time, she will be laid to rest in South Solon Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Kindred Hospice. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
