CAROL MURPHY

MURPHY, Carol Jean Carol Jean Murphy of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on September 21, 2020, at Kettering Memorial Hospital. She died from complications from a recent stroke. Carol was born June 26, 1946, in Sioux City, IA. She was the daughter of Mary Frances and Francis James Murphy. Carol attended Heelan High School where she graduated in 1964. She is survived by her son, Christopher Michael Murphy of Covington, KY, born 1971; A brother Mark James Murphy born 1942 and his wife Carole Ann Murphy born 1942 of Champaign, IL. She is also survived by four nieces and nephews. Carol was retired. She worked in collections for NCR for more than 25 years in St Paul, MN, Atlanta, GA, and Dayton, OH. She went on to work at Accenture, Lexis Nexis and Miami Valley Child Development Center a non profit organization in Dayton. Carol was a kind, outgoing person who loved to travel the world with her many friends and family. She enjoyed photography and took thousands of pictures on her many travels to Europe and around the globe. She was a sports fan and her favorite team was the Minnesota Vikings. She will be missed by all who knew her. Cremation services will be provided by: Newcomer Kettering Chapel 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering OH 45439. No service is planned at the time of this writing. In lieu of flowers, Carol's legacy would be honored by a donation to one of her favorite charities in her name. St Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org
or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society www.donate.lls.org
. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
to share a memory in the family guest book.