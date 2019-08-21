|
|
OMER, Carol Lee Passed away on August 17th, 2019 at the age of 82. She devoted her life to her family. The legacy she leaves her children & grandchildren are her cherished values and love. She is survived by her brother Jack Round & wife Joan; son Don Omer & wife Rosie; daughters Lynn Martin & husband Don, Lori Hood-Gilliland & Brian and Lisa Shumway & husband Jeff. She has 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; special relative Joe and best friend Carol. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Don, her parents and her great-granddaughter, Arielle. Carol was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother & friend. She was abundantly loved & will be greatly missed. Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Visitation will be at 12pm with the funeral service at 1pm. Burial to immediately follow at David's Cemetery in Kettering. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, LBDA.org or , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019