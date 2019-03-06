|
OSTERDAY, Carol L. Age 75, of Englewood passed away February 11, 2019. She graduated from Wayne High School. She attended Sinclair Commmunity College. She retired from Production Control Units Inc. We will remember her laughter, kind spirit, and her love for her family and pets. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by a brother, a sister, five children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Her body was donated to Wright State University. A memorial service will be held for the immediate family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019