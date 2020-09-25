Carol PANTLE

PANTLE, Carol
Age 81, of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Garnet Tucker, by her first husband, Bill Haworth, by a daughter, Belinda
Diane Haworth & by her sister, Shirley Kolling. She was a member of Victory Christian Church in Kettering. Carol is
survived by her husband of 36 years, Bill Pantle; sons, David Haworth (Nichol) & Mark Haworth (Nikki Giffin); grandson, Jordan Haworth (Amber); 3 great-granddaughters and numerous other relatives and friends. A visitation will begin at 1:30 pm, followed by the funeral at 2:00 pm on Sunday, Sept. 27 at Victory Christian Church, 2275 S. Patterson Blvd. Kettering, OH 45409. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to
either the church or 4Paws for Ability. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE.
