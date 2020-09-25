1/
Carol PANTLE
PANTLE, Carol


Age 81, of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Garnet Tucker, by her first husband, Bill Haworth, by a daughter, Belinda

Diane Haworth & by her sister, Shirley Kolling. She was a member of Victory Christian Church in Kettering. Carol is

survived by her husband of 36 years, Bill Pantle; sons, David Haworth (Nichol) & Mark Haworth (Nikki Giffin); grandson, Jordan Haworth (Amber); 3 great-granddaughters and numerous other relatives and friends. A visitation will begin at 1:30 pm, followed by the funeral at 2:00 pm on Sunday, Sept. 27 at Victory Christian Church, 2275 S. Patterson Blvd. Kettering, OH 45409. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to

either the church or 4Paws for Ability. Arrangements are in care of the

GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE.

E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com IMPORTANT: Masks are

required for all guests attending.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Victory Christian Church
SEP
27
Funeral
02:00 PM
Victory Christian Church,
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
