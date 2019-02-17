Home

PENNINGTON, Carol Fay Age 81 of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Carol was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 19, 1937 to Clarence and Edna (Bicknell) Bowlin. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, reading, and music. Carol is survived by her children, Michael (Lisa) Pennington, Mark (Melissa) Pennington, Missy (Scott) Meiners; her grandchildren, Abby Pennington, Ally Pennington, and Brandon Bowling; her great grandchildren, Lilly and Brandon Bowling; her sister, June (Reggie) Smith; her cherished niece, Carla (Jeremy) Eades and her children, Cross and Dublin LeBlanc; and numerous other family members and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Steve Pennington; her brothers, Marvin, Owen, and Denny Bowlin; and her parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to . www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 17, 2019
