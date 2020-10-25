1/1
Carol PROFFIT
PROFFIT, Carol R.

Age 83 of Miamisburg, passed away on October 22, 2020. She was born in Hillsboro, OH, to the late Amiel and Lillian (Hart) Stacy and grew up in Miamisburg, OH. Carol raised her children in Germantown, OH, she loved flowers and enjoyed gardening, sewing and playing bingo. After her children were grown, she worked as a home health aide, as she was such a caring person by

nature and enjoyed taking care of people. Along with her

parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald, son Jeffrey Vick, sister Glenna Medley and brother Larry Stacy, Sr. She is survived by her children Becky Vick, Diana (Charles) Southard, and Pam Proffit, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, her sisters Marla Rauch, Juanita (Dean) Erbaugh, and her brother Melvin Stacy. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, OH, burial immediately following at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the

funeral home between 5 and 7 PM. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
OCT
30
Burial
Miami Valley Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH 45327
(937) 855-2011
