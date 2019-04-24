RAMSEY, Carol L. Age 72, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at . She was born November 28, 1946 in Middletown and lived in this area all her life. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1964 and went to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio to earn her bachelor's degree. She taught the fifth and sixth grades at Middletown School System, Edgewood School System and Madison School System for 22 years retiring in 1980. Carol was a member of the Foundation Church of Trenton. She enjoyed flower gardening and doing crafts. Preceding her in death were her father, James Terrell Terry; and sister, Donna Gode. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John M. Ramsey; two children, Nichole (Thomas) Senters and Dane (Christie) Ramsey; three grandchildren, Cody, Colton, and Kayla; two great grandchildren, Matthew and Leila; one step great granddaughter, Lilly; her mother, Betty Fordyce Terry; two brothers, Butch (Debbie) Terry and Bruce Terry; two sisters, Sharon (Lawrence) Locke and Debbie (Scott) Wood; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Carpenter officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be made to the family at www.herr-riggs.com. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary