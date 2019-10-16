|
ROBINSON, Carol 79, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. She was born June 4, 1940 in Troy, Ohio the daughter of the late James E. & Thelma (Keechle) Miller. She graduated from Tecumseh High School and Ohio Northern University. She taught and subbed at Fairborn High School, Tecumseh schools and Little Lamb Learning Center, New Carlisle. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Harry Robinson; children, Jeffery (Natalie) Robinson, James (Karen) Robinson; five grandchildren, Eric (Kayla), Tara, Stacie, Amber (Nathan), Tyler; 6 great grandchildren, 1 great great-granddaughter; a brother, Jerry Miller; two sisters, Ruth (Terry) Estepp, Rowena (Gary) Kackley; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 2-5 PM Sunday October 20, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Monday. Burial will be in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 16, 2019