RUNNER, Carol S. "Anabelle Pepper" Of Fairborn passed away 08 July 2019 at Wexner Med Center, OSU, after a brave battle against acute myeloid leukemia. A Gathering of Friends and Family of Carol to be held Thursday, 18 July 2019, 6-8 pm at Fairborn Senior Center, 325 North Main St, Fairborn, OH. See her Facebook page. Family wishes to thank the Hematology Dept at OSU and Kettering Cancer Center for their compassionate care and support over the past 2+ years.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019