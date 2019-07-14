Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol RUNNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol RUNNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol RUNNER Obituary
RUNNER, Carol S. "Anabelle Pepper" Of Fairborn passed away 08 July 2019 at Wexner Med Center, OSU, after a brave battle against acute myeloid leukemia. A Gathering of Friends and Family of Carol to be held Thursday, 18 July 2019, 6-8 pm at Fairborn Senior Center, 325 North Main St, Fairborn, OH. See her Facebook page. Family wishes to thank the Hematology Dept at OSU and Kettering Cancer Center for their compassionate care and support over the past 2+ years.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.