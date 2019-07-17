SCHIRMER (Babal), Carol Lynn 54, of Dayton, OH passed away on July 14, 2019 after a valiant 18-month battle with cancer. She is survived by her beloved partner John Beall, daughter Vanessa Beall and husband Brian Grieshop of Westminster, CO, son Tim Schirmer and wife Melissa Englund of Columbus, OH, daughter Madeleine Beall and fianc? Todd Cochran of Dayton, OH. She is also survived by her parents Robert and Dorothy Babal of Dayton, OH, brother Bob Babal and wife Tracy of Kettering, OH, sister Patricia Conard and husband Rod of Nashua, NH, sister Anita Dahm and husband Rick of Miamisburg, OH, sister Linda Partin and husband Jonathan of Southwest Harbor, ME, and many nieces and nephews and countless other family members and friends including her best friend Ellen Donnelly. She is preceded in death by her son Ian Beall, United States Navy. Carol grew up in Dayton and graduated from Chaminade-Julienne in 1982. She was employed for 25 years at Limited Brands Call Center. In the past six years, Carol enjoyed a whirlwind of travels with John, with trips to Colorado, Florida, Aruba, and most recently, in February, to Hawaii where she climbed Diamond Head. Famous for her trendy outfits, Carol had a life-long passion for fashion, not to mention being the consummate thrift store shopper. Nothing pleased her more than a great find at "the thrift" for herself, family and friends. She was always ready to help her nieces find bagfuls of Carol-approved treasures. Carol was a loving and devoted partner, mother, grandma (May-May) and friend. She treasured her time with her family, especially her granddaughter Caroline, and was excited to welcome her second grandchild in August. Her upbeat spirit and sense of adventure touched many lives and she will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 8:45am-9:30am at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 South Smithville Road, Dayton. A Mass will follow at 9:30am. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in memory of Carol to cancer research through The James Fund for Life at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center at givetoosu.edu. Arrangements in care of TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 17, 2019