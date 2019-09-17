Home

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
South Charleston Christian Center
328 E Jamestown St
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
South Charleston Christian Center
Burial
Following Services
South Solon Cemetery
1950 - 2019
SHEERIN, Carol S. 69, of Washington Court House peacefully passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born April 26, 1950 in Springfield the daughter of Robert L. and G. Irene (Smith) Banion. Carol was a Nurses Aid in Washington Court House for 22 years until becoming disabled. She is survived by her children Lisa Sheerin of Springfield and Michael (Amy) Sheerin of Washington Court House; three brothers Bill Banion of Pitchin, Larry (Winnie) Banion and Mike (Kay) Banion both of Springfield; three grandchildren; one great granddaughter; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Sarah Evans and Judy Landis. Visitation will be Thursday at 10:00AM in the Church. The service to honor Carol's life will be Thursday at Noon in the South Charleston Christian Center 328 E Jamestown St. with Pastor Aaron Turner officiating. Burial to follow in South Solon Cemetery. The family is being served by RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 17, 2019
