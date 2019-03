SIMONS (nee Ankrom), Carol Ann Age 82, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Sunday February, 24, 2019. Carol was born on July 1, 1936 to the late Clarence and Marie (nee Hartke) Ankrom, in Dayton, OH. She attended Julianne High School and went on to work as a secretary for Standard Register. Carol met her soul mate and husband Robert at a CYPA dance at Cedar Point, and went on to marry him in 1959. She was very active within the Centerville community and volunteered for numerous groups, including, Girl Scouts, Wee Elks peewee football, and various Catholic charities. Carol was a longtime member of Church of the Incarnation. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially birdwatching, gardening, and walking on the beach in Hilton Head, but her favorite pastime was being with her beloved grandchildren. She was on a lifelong quest to find a pristine copy of Hoagie Carmichael's Buttermilk Sky or The Old Lamplighter, and frequently enlisted the help of numerous friends and family. Carol was the silent backbone to those who knew her and will be greatly missed. Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband of 32 years, Robert A. Simons; son, Richard A. Simons; and brothers-in-law Joseph J. Simons and F. Victor Simons. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret M. (Robert Van Oss Jr.) Kreitzer-Osborn and Eileen A. (Matthew J.) Szudejko; grandchildren, Greg (Jamie Edwards) Kreitzer, Anthony (Alexandria) Kreitzer, Kevin (Ashley Kynett) Kreitzer, and Anna Marie (Matt Hanna) Szudejko; sisters-in-law, Mary Simons and Karen Simons; god-daughter, Sheila (Doug) Hydeland; her Julianne Club Girls; and numerous extended family. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 12-1pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St. Centerville, 45459. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2pm at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Centerville 45459. Inurnment in Calvary cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's , or Audobon Society. To leave condolences please visit www.Routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary