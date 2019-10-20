Home

SMET, Carol A. Passed away Oct, 14 surrounded buy family. She was born 10/21/55 in Athens Oh & lived for many years in St. Pete Fl, moving back home in 2002. Carol was an avid collector of America & art & had a keen eye for beautiful pieces. Over the years she had many dogs whom she loved deeply & completely. One of her happiest achievements was her work with special needs kids. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Steven, 4 children, 14 grandchildren & 5 siblings. There will be a celebration of life 11/10/19 from 1:30-3:30 at Mt Olive Freewill Baptist Church 2405 Harshman Rd Dayton 45424 In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Miami Valley.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019
