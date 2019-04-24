|
|
SMITH, Carol Ann Age 80 of Fairborn, passed away April 21, 2019. She was born Jan. 29, 1939 in Toledo. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Charles E. Smith, and children Jenny Smith (Rod) of New Mexico, Karen Land (Mark) of South Carolina, Dave Smith (Julie) of Cincinnati; and 3 grandchildren. An alumna of Indiana University, Wright State and the University of Dayton, she was an engineer and teacher. Visitation will begin at noon and a service will follow at 1 p.m. Friday, April 26 at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn. www.BeltonStroup.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019