|
|
STRINE, Carol E. Of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital South. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Hamilton and Angela Johns. Carol worked at Kettering Hospital for over 25 years in Radiology and Medical Records. She volunteered at Miami Valley Hospital South in Outpatient Surgery for over 4 years. Carol was the life of the party and had never met a stranger. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Rex Strine; children, Roxanne (Ed) Borders, April Strine and Scott (Julie) Strine; grandchildren, Nikki (Scott) Wolf, Danielle Schrank, Allen (Marie) Borders, Matthew Borders, Erin Strine and Brady Strine; 7 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date at David's United Church of Christ. She will be peacefully laid to rest at David's Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020