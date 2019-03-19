STRINGER (nee Erbaugh), Carol Louise Born October 1, 1924, age 94, passed away March 16, 2019. Preceded in death by husband W. Jackson Stringer, parents Ambrose and Amanda Erbaugh; 1 sister Marie Brown and 4 brothers Lawrence, Donald, Kenneth and Victor Erbaugh. She is survived by her brother Sam Erbaugh; children Robert (Susan) Stringer, Jacqueline (Milton) Beasley and Dale Stringer; 4 grandchildren Robert (Alisa) Stringer, Curtis (Kym) Beasley, Kari (Jeremy) Howard and William Beasley; 7 great- grandchildren Jaxon and Quinn Beasley, Elijah and Lucas Howard, Sam Stringer, Jordan and Nathan Kraft. Carol worked at Inland Mfg. Co. during WWII making much needed supplies to support the war effort. Carol retired from the Duriron Company, volunteered for Miami Valley Hospital and was church secretary for Ohmer Park United Methodist church until the age of 89. Carol is survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Funeral Service will be held on March 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432, Pastor Gerry Sadai, officiating. Visitation will be March 21, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Carol's honor to St. Jude's Children Hospital of your local Humane Society. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary