SZARY, Carol J. 80, of Medway, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 11, 1939 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late George & Thelma (Crawford) Emery. She is survived by her children, Tina Altevers, Tabitha (Mike) Stoltz; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; daughters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Szary; a son, Thomas Szary; three daughters, Darlene Jenks, Victoria Howard & Catherine Miller. A gathering will be 10-12 noon Friday, February 14, 2020 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the or the . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020