TAYLOR, Carol J. Age 86, left this world on February 22, 2019. She is joining her late husband, Richard P. Taylor, and many dear family members and friends. Carol and her husband were childhood sweethearts, who married young, and remained best friends and loving partners throughout their lives until Richard's death in 1990. Carol was an accomplished scholar who earned a master's degree in Counseling and was a licensed social worker. During her career, she taught at a local university and then headed up a Greene County social welfare agency for many years. She leaves behind her loving children, Patricia Taylor McConnell, Richard E. Taylor and Diane E. Taylor, along with her supportive son-in-law, David A. McConnell. All provided compassion and love until her death. Additionally, she is survived by her long-time friends Debbie Amyx, Janet Davis, and Eleanor Evans. All those who knew her will remember her as pretty, petite, articulate, and highly intelligent. A private family service will be held. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019