ULLMER (Studebaker), Carol A. Passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 with family by her side. Carol was born October 3, 1930. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948 & attended Sinclair Commumnity College. Carol worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in the Engineering Division. She was in the Order of Eastern Star Susan H. Wuist #549 & Dayton Chapter #625. Carol was a member of Corinth Presbyterian Church & a Deacon for 9 years. Carol is preceded in death by her parents: Chester & Cloia Studebaker, husband Walter E. Ullmer (married 41 years 3 months), brother Bob Studebaker. She is survived by brothers Don Studebaker, Jerry (Sue) Studebaker, children Beverly Bahret, Roselyn (Dan) Klenke, Sandra Huff & Joseph Ullmer, 12 grandchildren & 20 great grandchildren. Carol donated her body to Wright State University The Boonshoft School of Medicine. Memorial contributions can be made to or The Boonshoft School of Medicine: Anatomical Gift Program. There will be a Celebration Of Life on March 23, 2019 at Corinth Presbyterian Church, 4269 Corinth Blvd. Dayton, Ohio 45410 Service at 2pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019