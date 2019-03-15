Home

ULLMER (Studebaker), Carol A. Passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 with family by her side. Carol was born October 3, 1930. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948 & attended Sinclair Commumnity College. Carol worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in the Engineering Division. She was in the Order of Eastern Star Susan H. Wuist #549 & Dayton Chapter #625. Carol was a member of Corinth Presbyterian Church & a Deacon for 9 years. Carol is preceded in death by her parents: Chester & Cloia Studebaker, husband Walter E. Ullmer (married 41 years 3 months), brother Bob Studebaker. She is survived by brothers Don Studebaker, Jerry (Sue) Studebaker, children Beverly Bahret, Roselyn (Dan) Klenke, Sandra Huff & Joseph Ullmer, 12 grandchildren & 20 great grandchildren. Carol donated her body to Wright State University The Boonshoft School of Medicine. Memorial contributions can be made to or The Boonshoft School of Medicine: Anatomical Gift Program. There will be a Celebration Of Life on March 23, 2019 at Corinth Presbyterian Church, 4269 Corinth Blvd. Dayton, Ohio 45410 Service at 2pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019
