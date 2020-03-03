|
|
VLASIC, Carol A. 60, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Sunday March 1, 2020. She was born April 11, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Marvin & Maryanne (Townsend) Robeson. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse for 41 years. She is survived by her father; her husband of 35 years, Marc Vlasic; children, Amanda, Derek & Jennifer Vlasic; grandchildren, Thomas & Audrey; other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her, mother and a sister, Debra Robeson. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 476 N. Scott St., New Carlisle, Ohio 45344. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 AM Friday, at the church. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution for Carol may be made to Vancrest, 1885 N. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle, Ohio 45344. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020