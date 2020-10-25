1/
Carol WELLNER
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
WELLNER, Carol Jean

Age 81, of Miamisburg, passed way Thursday, October 15, 2020. Carol was born on October 31, 1938, in Dayton to the late Eugene and Marie Kesling Toops. Carol is survived by her husband of 28 years, Larry; siblings, Karl, Bob (Linda), Kathy, and Eugene (Kathy) Toops; stepchildren, Lois Wellner and

Larry Wellner, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in 1956. Carol worked for many years as an executive secretary at Chrysler and at Delphi where she retired. Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Final resting place, Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria, Ohio. Many thanks to the staff at River Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center and to Hospice of Dayton. Carol will be missed by all. Donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420 or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
Memories & Condolences
