WILKINS (Mirault), Carol J. Age 84, went home to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020. Born April 23, 1935 in Schenectady, NY., Carol was a devoted wife and loving mother. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband John L. Wilkins, granddaughter Lauren Theresa Porter, and sisters Evelyn Mirault, Marie Mastro and Arlene Ruzzo. Survived by her five children: Lawrence (Kathleen) Wilkins, Kathleen Douglas, Patricia Wilkins, Theresa (Jeffry) Porter, and Martin (Theresa) Wilkins and grandchildren Brandon Douglas, Nicole Douglas, Colin Porter, Caitlyn Porter, Alexis Wilkins, Hannah Wilkins, Paige Wilkins, and great grand-daughter Evie Mae Douglas. Carol was a resident of Huber Heights for over 60 years and a founding member of St. Peter Parish in Huber Heights. A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Peter Church in May.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020