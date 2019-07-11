Home

YOUNG, Carol J. Age 82 of Hanover Township passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019 in her home. She was born March 17, 1937 in Wilmington, OH the daughter of the late Larry and Evelyn (nee Hall) Schuchter. Carol founded and operated the Carol Young School of Dance for 65 years. She was recognized for her contributions to the world of dance, winning numerous awards and honors. "Miss Carol" impacted the lives of generations of dancers. She was a graduate of St. Ursula High School, a longtime member of Queen of Peace Parish, an avid baseball fan, and a longtime member of the Rosie Reds. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Robert Young; her six children Eric (Beth) Young, Greg (the late Kathleen) Young, Melanie (Chuck) McKinney, Sharon (Mike) Hundley, Paula Carlyle, and Paul (Patricia) Young; 15 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren, and her siblings Jim (Patty) Schuchter, Gail Mitchell, Kathy (John) Cayer and Donald (Donna) Schuchter. Carol was also preceded in death by her brothers Ken, Larry, and Jerry Schuchter. Visitation at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Road, Hamilton on Saturday July 13, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM, with Father James Wedig officiating. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers sympathy may be expressed by memorial contribution to Queen of Peace Parish, , 1010 Eaton Ave Hamilton OH 45013 or to St. Ursula Academy 1339 East McMillan St. Cincinnati OH 45206. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on July 11, 2019
