Carol ZIMMERMAN

ZIMMERMAN (nee Bulcher), Carol Marie Age 86, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, Thursday, June 25, from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm. Her children will be present, but there will be no receiving line, and social distancing, with masks required, will be practiced. Funeral memorial mass will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 272 Bainbridge Street, Dayton, OH, Friday June 26, at 10:00 am. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.