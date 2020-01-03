|
DISHER, Carole Ann Age 76 of Centerville, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Brook Disher, in 2018. She was also preceded by her parents, Louis and Ruth Day, and a sister; Diana Kallas. She is survived by three children: Denise Keller and husband Don of VA and their children; Sam, Jack, Ben and Kathryn, Kellie Rhodes and husband Hugh of Springboro and their children; Gretchen, Dean, William and Bridget, and Ryan Disher and wife Amy of Centerville and their children; Sadie and Maryn, as well as a sister, Kathleen Perkins. Carole was a graduate of Oakwood High School and The University of Dayton. She was the proprietor, along with her husband, of Ethan-Allen Centerville. She was a member of the Women's Board of Dayton Children's Hospital and The Christ Child Society; she also volunteered at St. Charles Catholic Church, Meals on Wheels, belonged to the Alter High School Boosters Club and was a supporter of Carillon Historical Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Incarnation Catholic Church, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH 45459 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1 PM. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to SICSA in Carole's memory. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020