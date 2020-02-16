|
DURBIN, Carole E. Age 76, of Hamilton, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at Bradford Place. She was born in Hamilton on March 7, 1943, the daughter of John and Gretchen (Meehan) Burns. She was a 1961 graduate of Notre Dame High School and attained her nursing degree from Mercy Hospital. Carole married Pat Durbin on January 12, 1968. She had been employed as a nurse at McCullough Hyde Hospital. She was a member of St. Julie Billiard Catholic Church where she previously served as president and a member of the Parish Council. She is survived by her husband, Pat; daughter, Julie (Greg) Evans, Trenton and sons, Chris Durbin and Josh Durbin both of Hamilton; brother, Craig (Barb) Burns, Missoula, Montana and five grandchildren, Maxwell, Carly and Stella Evans and Elliott and Jessup Durbin. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton Street, Hamilton with Father Michael Pucke officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to The Society of St. Vincent DePaul St. Julie Billliart Conference. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 16, 2020