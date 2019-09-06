Home

More Obituaries for Carole FRIEND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole FRIEND

Carole FRIEND Obituary
FRIEND (Steinbarger), Carole Mae Passed Tuesday August 27th at Heartland of Centerville after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born January 30th, 1939 to Madison and Edith Steinbarger, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Elmer, Inez, Gene, Marvin, Janet, and Donald. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her husband of 57 years, William and children Cheryl (Lemons), Cristy (Randall), Byron, as well as ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Carole was a long-time member of the Dayton and Gem City Sweet Adeline's chapters. No public services are planned.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019
