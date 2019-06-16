Home

Carole GROOMS Obituary
GROOMS (Young), Carole O. Daughter of Roby Young and Mary McKenzie Young Beekman, and widow of Charles W. Grooms Jr., passed peacefully on February 7, 2019 in Dayton Ohio. She is survived by her son Wes, son Craig, daughter-in-law Carmie (Cecil), grandson Connor and granddaughter Christie, and son Chad and grandson Christian. She is also survived by her sister Rosemary Beekman Grooms and her family. An informal gathering of remembrance for friends and family will be held June 26 at Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, OH from 10am-12pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019
