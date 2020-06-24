Carole Kaczmarek

KACZMAREK, Carole Frances 74, of Urbana, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, in her home. She was born in Springfield on February 18, 1946, the daughter of John and Rita (Bennett) Stine. She retired from Navistar after many years of service and was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband, Richard G. Kaczmarek Jr; two children, Richard (Wendy) Kaczmarek III and Kimberly (Brian) Lindamood; four grandchildren, Allison Adams, James Lindamood, Richard Kaczmarek IV and Matthew Lindamood; great grandson, Brantley Adams and three sisters, Barbara Flemming, Judith Dirk and Linda Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Thomas Stine. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Bernard Church with burial in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.