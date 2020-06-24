Carole Kaczmarek
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KACZMAREK, Carole Frances 74, of Urbana, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, in her home. She was born in Springfield on February 18, 1946, the daughter of John and Rita (Bennett) Stine. She retired from Navistar after many years of service and was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband, Richard G. Kaczmarek Jr; two children, Richard (Wendy) Kaczmarek III and Kimberly (Brian) Lindamood; four grandchildren, Allison Adams, James Lindamood, Richard Kaczmarek IV and Matthew Lindamood; great grandson, Brantley Adams and three sisters, Barbara Flemming, Judith Dirk and Linda Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Thomas Stine. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Bernard Church with burial in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved