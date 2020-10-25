1/1
Carole KINNEY
KINNEY, Carole L.

Carole L. Kinney, age 83, passed away peacefully on

October 9, 2020, in Moraine, Ohio. Born on September 29, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of William

Kendall Floyd and Virginia Floyd Gordon (née Ballinger). She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Norma Jean Grimes and Mary Rose Jackson. She is survived by her children,

Kevin Kinney-Maronie (Samuel Maronie) of Columbus, Ohio; Kim Kinney of Dayton, Ohio; and Kris Kinney (Aundair) of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Dr. D'Wan Carpenter (Andre) and their four children, Jayla, Jonathan, Jaidynn, and Jordynn, all of Covington,

Louisiana; Dante Kinney of San Antonio, Texas; and Ariele Kinney of North Arlington, Texas; her sister, Creaggan Screetch of Huber Heights, Ohio; her beloved Jack Russell

terrier, "Chewie;" and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Carole was a member of Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton, Ohio. She retired from Champion Paper Company (now International Paper) in Hamilton, Ohio, and United Health Group. She was known for having the latest technological gadgets and her love of fashion. She selflessly donated her body for medical research to Wright State

University. Due to Covid-19, a memorial will be planned at a later date. The family would like to express their gratitude to DayCity Hospice and the Council on Aging for their exceptional care and support of Carole during her illness.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

