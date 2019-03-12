Home

Carole MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS, Carole A. Age 83 of Hamilton passed away Friday March 8, 2019. She was born July 22, 1935 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Wilmur and Louise (nee Brunner) Shepard. She worked in the accounting department for the Kroger Company for several years. Carole was married to Merrill Morris and he preceded her in death in 2014. She is survived by one daughter Tanya Wilson; four grandchildren Ann Marie Wagers, Troy Wagers Jr, Sara Morris, and Sherman (Sarah) Wagers; six great grandchildren Cheyenne Wagers, Dakota Rouse, Blake Brehm, Sofia Wagers, Brisa Wagers, and McKenzie Morris; one brother David Shepard. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by her son Christopher Morris and her sister Latisha Shepard. Private services for Carole will be observed by the family. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 12, 2019
