PETERS, Carole Darlene 60, of South Charleston, passed away in her home on March 16, 2019. She was born on February 21, 1959, in Jamestown, Ohio, the daughter of Arnold Lee and June (Davis) Miller. Along with her parents, Carole is survived by her husband of almost 39 years, Randy Peters; sons, Shawn (Jody) Peters and Troy (Brittany) Peters; grandchildren, Dylan Peters and Garrett Peters; siblings, Diana (Steven) Queen and Arnold Lee Miller Jr. (Susan Crane); and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Miller. Carole was a loving wife and mother who devoted her life to her family. She was generous and caring and she never met a stranger. Carole touched countless lives, was a babysitter for over 15 years in South Charleston and was known as being a 2nd mom to many kids. She was passionate about animals and will be missed by all those who knew her. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10a.m.-12p.m. at the South Charleston Christian Center, 328 E. Jamestown St., South Charleston, Ohio 45368 with service beginning at 12p.m. Burial to follow at South Solon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clark County Humane Society, 5201 Urbana Rd. Springfield, OH 45502. Arrangements in care of INGLING WILLIAMS & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary