RICICA, Carole J. Age 83 of Dayton and formerly of Napoleon, OH, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10 Wilmington Place, Dayton. She was born December 9, 1936 to the late Howard and Mildred Mann. Carole is survived by her sons Daniel and Lois Ricica and Peter Ricica, son-in-law Steven Poock, five grandchildren Michelle, Andrew, Emily, Ellen and John. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters Patricia Ricica and Linda Poock, her daughter-in-law Darinda Ricica, and her sister Joan Laidlaw. Carole had retired from the Pine Club after 20 years of service. She had also worked at Jay's Seafood Restaurant and Rikes Dining Room. She enjoyed going to the theatre. In her youth, she went to the national 4-H convention for her award winning egg nog. A memorial mass will be held for her at 11 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Dayton. A Celebration of Life to follow. Interment will take place at St. Caspers Cemetery in Wauseon, OH at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given in Carole's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation or to Vitas Hospice. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020