ROBINSON, Carole M. Age 82, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born on December 14, 1937, in Middletown, the daughter of the late Harry and Bertha (Gustin) Selby. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Carole enjoyed life to the fullest, with a smile to greet everyone. She was an outstanding seamstress, loved to read and enjoyed her time making jewelry and crafting. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Fred (Pam) Robinson and Mark (Kim) Robinson; her grandchildren, Nicholas and Kelly; her sister, Pat Anthony; and many other loving extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Chris Robinson; and her sisters, Kathleen Agoston, Jeanette Lovely and Elaine Neill. Funeral Service will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 12:30pm at the Mary H. Kittredge Chapel at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, with Chaplain Karen Fleming officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00am-12:30pm prior to the funeral service at the chapel. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum Mausoleum. Donations may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 25, 2020